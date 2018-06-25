Related Program: Vox Pop Medical Monday: Dr. Nina Sax 6/25/18 Related Program: Vox Pop TweetShareGoogle+Email Dr. Nina Sax Dr. Nina Sax, a gastroenterologist, returns to Medical Monday to answer your questions. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. Tags: Medical MondayDr. Nina SaxTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Medical Monday: Dementia 6/11/18 Albany Medical Center Listen Listening... / 51:07 Neurologist Dr. David Hart of Albany Medical Center joins Medical Monday to discuss dementia and memory issues. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. Medical Monday: Joint Replacement 5/21/18 http://www.orthoadc.com/russell-tigges-m-d/ Listen Listening... / 50:36 Dr. Russell Tigges of Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County joins Medical Monday to discuss joint replacement. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. Medical Monday: Dr. Paul Lemanksi: 5/14/18 http://www.capcare.com/find-a-doctor/Paul-Lemanski_62-physician.htm Listen Listening... / 50:25 Dr. Paul Lemanski joins us for Medical Monday. Dr. Lemanski is an internist with CapitalCare Center for Preventive Medicine. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. Medical Monday: Immunotherapy Treatment 5/7/18 NYOH Listen Listening... / 50:17 Dr. Mohamad Younes of New York Oncology Hematology joins Medical Monday to discuss immunotherapy treatment of cancer. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. Medical Monday: Dermatology 4/30/18 Joseph Schwartz Dermatology Listen Listening... / 50:38 Dr. Joseph Schwartz, a board-certified dermatologist with a practice in Troy and Clifton Park, NY, joins Medical Monday to answer your skin care questions. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. Vox Pop : Medical Monday - Dr. Nina Sax : 8/19/13 Joining us today on Medical Monday is Dr. Nina Sax, gastroenterologist and WAMC co-host of The Health Show. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. Vox Pop : Medical Monday - Dr. Nina Sax : 4/29/13 Joining us today on Medical Monday is Dr. Nina Sax, gastroenterologist and WAMC co-host of The Health Show. WAMC's Bob Barrett hosts.