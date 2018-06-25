Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Dr. Nina Sax 6/25/18

Dr. Nina Sax

Dr. Nina Sax, a gastroenterologist, returns to Medical Monday to answer your questions. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

