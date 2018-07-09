Related Program: 
Medical Monday: General And Robotic Surgery 7/9/18

  Dr. Mark Sanchez
    Dr. Mark Sanchez
    Ellis Medicine

Dr. Mark Sanchez, a member of the general surgery department at Ellis Medicine, joins Medical Monday to answer your questions about general and robotic surgery. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

Medical Monday
Ellis Medicine

