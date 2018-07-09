Medical Monday: General And Robotic Surgery 7/9/18

The Daily Gazette reports, Ellis Medicine and St. Peter’s Health Partners announced yesterday a first-of-its-kind partnership for the capital region known as a clinically integrated network. President and CEO of Ellis Medicine James Connolly, and James Reed, President and CEO of St. Peter’s, emphasized the alliance is not a corporate merger and the CIN will allow cooperation on clinical, business, and financial levels. Last month Saratoga and Glens Falls hospitals both announced they were exploring opportunities for collaboration.