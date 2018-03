New leadership came to the Albany County Legislature in January when Andrew Joyce was elected chairman, a seat his father held a quarter of a century earlier. The Democrat joined the legislature in 2016 representing the 9th District. County lawmakers picked Joyce to replace Frank Commisso Sr., who led the body since 1993. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas spoke with Joyce this week about his rise to power, the changes he plans to bring to the panel and the challenges he faces.