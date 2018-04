Voters head to the polls April 24th for special elections to fill 11 vacant seats in the New York state Legislature — including the 107th district Assembly seat formerly held by Republican Steve McLaughlin, who became Rensselaer County Executive. Two Rensselaer County legislators, Republican Jake Ashby and Democrat Cindy Doran, are vying for the seat. In the second of a two-part series, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief speaks with Jake Ashby.