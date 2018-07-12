Meeting On Future Of Clifton Park Land Purchase Set For Thursday Evening

  • Lucas Willard / WAMC

The first public meeting about how to utilize a recently purchased 37-acre lot in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park is set for this evening.

The Town Center Park Planning Committee will meet tonight with a stakeholder group to develop ideas for the parcel of land purchased from the Shenendehowa Central School District earlier this year.

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett previously told WAMC the committees are looking to gather a wide variety of opinions.

“The committees are intended to ensure that we generate a tremendous amount of public discourse…”

The land, located near a busy commercial district near Adirondack Northway Exit 9, was the subject of two public referendums.

The meeting is set for 6:30 at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center at 6 Clifton Common Boulevard.

