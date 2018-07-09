Meetings Planned To Discuss Cancer In 4 New York Areas

The state Health Department is holding public meetings to discuss the launch of cancer studies in four communities across New York state.

The studies will examine cancer patterns related to demographic, behavioral, occupational and environmental factors. The purpose is to understand the regional incidence of cancer and determine prevention and screening needs.

Meetings will be held July 17 in Stony Brook and Staten Island. Upstate, meetings will be held July 19 in Glens Falls and Buffalo.

Warren County was chosen because it has the highest rate of all cancers combined for any county in New York.

The East Side Buffalo and western Cheektowaga area was chosen because there were six kinds of cancer with elevated incidence.

Every diagnosis of cancer in New York is reported to the state cancer registry.

