Mental Health Experts Urge Senate To Ban Conversion Therapy

New York's mental health leaders are uniting to condemn psychological treatments designed to alter the sexual orientation of a minor.

The New York State Psychiatric Association, the New York State Psychological Association and National Association of Social Workers' New York chapters on Tuesday urged lawmakers to outlaw conversion therapy, in which a counselor or psychologist attempts to change a minor's sexuality.

Under pending legislation, any licensed mental health practitioner who performs conversion therapy could be cited for unprofessional conduct.

Similar bills have passed the Assembly for several years but have been blocked by the Republican-led Senate.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo last year barred insurance coverage for the therapy for minors and prohibited state mental health facilities from offering it. Six states and Washington D.C. have similar laws.

