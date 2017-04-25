Mental Health Experts Urge Senate To Ban Conversion Therapy

By 7 hours ago
  • wikipedia

New York's mental health leaders are uniting to condemn psychological treatments designed to alter the sexual orientation of a minor.

The New York State Psychiatric Association, the New York State Psychological Association and National Association of Social Workers' New York chapters on Tuesday urged lawmakers to outlaw conversion therapy, in which a counselor or psychologist attempts to change a minor's sexuality.

Under pending legislation, any licensed mental health practitioner who performs conversion therapy could be cited for unprofessional conduct.

Similar bills have passed the Assembly for several years but have been blocked by the Republican-led Senate.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo last year barred insurance coverage for the therapy for minors and prohibited state mental health facilities from offering it. Six states and Washington D.C. have similar laws.

© 2017 AP

Tags: 
conversion therapy
psychiatry
Child Psychology

Related Content

Vermont Bans Anti-Gay Therapy

By May 25, 2016
wikipedia commons

Vermont is banning the use of what's called "conversion therapy," a practice aimed at changing young people's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sean Philpott: Banning Conversion Therapy

By Sean Philpott Jun 19, 2014

Earlier this week, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would ban the use of so-called “reparative” or “conversion” therapy – treatments that aim to change sexual orientation – on minors. During the time I wrote this commentary, the New York State Senate had yet to vote on the bill. They have until the end of today, when the 2013-14 legislative session officially closes, to pass the bill. Should it pass, Governor Cuomo is expected to sign the bill into law. This would make New York the third state – following California and New Jersey – to outlaw efforts to turn gay kids straight.