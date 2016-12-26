Related Program: 
Meteorologist Jason Caterina's Morning Forecast

By Jason Caterina 1 hour ago
Today

Wintry mix develops and then changes to rain late in the day, damp and raw with highs in the 30s to near 40°.  Blustery with southeast winds 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 29 mph. 

Tonight

Rain then showers with temperature rising into the mid 40s overnight, blustery with South winds 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. 

Tuesday

A chance of showers, early. Partly sunny, temperatures jump early and then fall into the 30s  for the rest of the day. Blustery with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Jason Caterina
weather

