Wind chill advisories and warnings are in place thru the morning and into the afternoon across the region

Today

Sunny, and bitter cold with dangerous wind chills...highs in the single digits to low teens with wind chills as low as -20 or lower.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, blustery and dangerously cold with with a lows in the teens and single digits BELOW zero.

Friday

Partly sunny, still bitterly cold with highs in the single digits and low teens.