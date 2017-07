Meteorologist Jordan Sherman's weather forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with highs ranging form the 80s to low 90s. Wind will be generally light out of the northwest.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows ranging from the low to mid 60s with light wind

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Increasing showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening. Highs range from the mid 70s to upper 80s.