Today: Sunshine gives way to afternoon clouds. A few afternoon and evening showers possible. Highs near 50 with a light southerly wind 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. A few wet snowflakes may try and mix in as well. Lows at or just above freezing with light wind

Tomorrow: Widespread organized rain by afternoon. Southerly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Organized rain diminishes to showers before ending by evening. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s