Meteorologist Jordan Sherman's Morning Forecast 4/2/18

Clouds and snow showers will diminish west to east as a fast moving storm departs by late morning. Sunshine will return as well by afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations should not exceed 1-3". This higher end is more likely for the lower Hudson Valley. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloud cover will return ahead of an another approaching storm system. This will keep lows just below freezing, about 30°. Wind will be light out of the south.

Tomorrow: Widespread showers will move in west to east by late morning into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s.Wind will be out of the south around 5-10 mph.