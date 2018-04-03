Meteorologist Jordan Sherman's Morning Forecast 4/3/18

Today: Clouds will continue to lower and thicken this morning before lending themselves to organized rain between 11 AM and 1 PM. Rain will dwindle to showers between 4-6 PM. Highs will reach to the low to mid 40s with a South wind 5-10

Tonight: Clouds will stick around, but rain showers will come to an end. Expect temps to only fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind will be out of the south 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: A narrow band of rain will move through between 10 and Noon. Don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two. Wind will be the bigger factor, however. Expect wind out of the south, turning west 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.