Meteorologist Jordan Sherman's Morning Forecast 4/4/18

Today: Morning rain showers give way to an organized band of rain between 11 AM and 1 PM. Rain ends no later than 5 PM. High temps will be in the upper 50s.Gusty wind will develop out of the south shifting to the west by late afternoon into the evening ranging from 20-25 mph, gusting 40-50 mph. Temperatures fall throughout the afternoon into the lower 40s by sunset.

Tonight: Skies will clear and wind will relax a bit, but continue to expect a breeze around 10-20 mph and an occasional wind gust around 25 mph. Lows will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies, but a colder day is in store. Temps will only be in the upper 30s. Wind will be brisk out of the west around 10-15 mph.