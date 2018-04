Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind is light out of the northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Overcast skies will give way to isolated to scattered snow showers after 4 AM. Accumulations are less than a half inch. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wind will be light.

Tomorrow: Snow showers will transition to rain showers by late morning. Skies will clear by late afternoon. Highs remain cool in the upper 40s. Wind will be light out of the south around 5 mph.