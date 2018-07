Here is Meteorologist Jordan Sherman's forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. An excessive heat advisory is in effect from noon until 9 PM. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible mainly north of the Capital District.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight. An organized round of showers and thunderstorms will develop between 2 and 4 AM

Tomorrow: Showers and storms clear between 10AM and Noon with increasing sun into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s