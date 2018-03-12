Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 3/12/18

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Increasing and thickening clouds today with snow showers moving in from the south by evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cloudy with snow tonight. Steadiest in New England. Most places 1-3 inches by morning with up to 4 inches in New England. Lows in the upper 20s.

Cloudy and becoming breezy with snow tomorrow. Steadiest and heaviest in New England. Another 1-3 inches in New York with another 3-6" in New England. Highs in the mid 30s.