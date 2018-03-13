Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 3/13/18

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and becoming breezy with snow today. Steadiest and heaviest in New England. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cloudy and breezy with snow tonight. Steadiest and heaviest in New England. Lows in the upper 20s.

Total accumulations by tomorrow morning:

2-4" Mid and Lower Hudson Valley

4-8" Mohawk Valley, Western Catskills, Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley, Northern Vermont

6-10" Eastern Catskills, Adirondacks, Central Southwestern Vermont, Taconics, Western Berkshires

8-14" Southeastern Vermont, Eastern Berkshires and points east in interior New England including Connecticut

Cloudy and breezy with occasional light snow or snow showers. Another coating up to 3 inches in most places. Highs in the mid 30s.