Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny today. Increasing high clouds later. Highs in the mid 30s.

Increasing clouds tonight. Lows near 20.

Dry and partly sunny north of I-90 in New York tomorrow. Cloudy elsewhere with light snow developing in the Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, and Central and Southern New England. In these areas, 2-4 inches of snow is likely with more closer to the coast. Highs in the mid 30s.