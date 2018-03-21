Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 3/21/18

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Dry, partly sunny and breezy north of I-90 in New York today. Cloudy and breezy elsewhere with snow, heavy at times in the Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, and Central and Southern New England. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cloudy and breezy tonight with snow, heavy at times in the Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, and Central and Southern New England. Light snow showers or flurries elsewhere. Lows in the mid 20s.

Total Snowfall Accumulation:

D-1": I-88 corridor, Northern Catskills, Greater Capital District, Southern Vermon

1-3": Southern Catskills, Northern Taconics, Berkshires

3-6": Mid-Hudson Valley, Southern Taconics, Litchfield Hills, Pioneer Valley

6-12" Lower Hudson Valley, the rest of interior Connecticut