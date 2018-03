Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and breezy today north and west of I-88 and north of I-90 in New York. Elsewhere, cloudy and breezy with light snow tapering off to snow showers today, especially in New England where another inch of snow is expected. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the 20s.

Mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s.