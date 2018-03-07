Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 3/7/18

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow or snow showers this morning, becoming steadier and heavier during the afternoon. Becoming breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snow, heavy at times tonight. Becoming breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Cloudy with light snow in the morning tomorrow, tapering off to snow showers early in the day south of I-90. Light snow continues north of I-90 into the early afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm total accumulation:

6-10" Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Connecticut Valley, Western Mohawk Valley, Northern New York and Vermont

8-14" Greater Capital District, Central and Eastern Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks

12-20" Catskills, Taconics, the remainder of Interior New Engalnd including Central and Southern Vermont