Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow this morning, tapering off to snow showers early in the day south of I-90. Light snow continues north of I-90 into the early afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Another 1-3 inches possible north of I-90, a dusting up to 2" elsewhere.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers tonight. Lows in the 20s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow with occasional snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.