Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 4/18/18

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cool tomorrow with a passing shower possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

Cloudy with cold rain and wet snow moving in after midnight tonight. A coating up to 2 inches in the hills and mountains by morning. Lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy with cold rain and some wet snow in the valleys and wet snow in the hills and mountains. Another coating up to 2 inches in the hills and mountains by the end of the day. Highs in the 30s to around 40.