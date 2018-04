Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with cold rain and some wet snow in the valleys and wet snow in the hills and mountains. A coating up to 2 inches in the hills and mountains by the end of the day. Highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow. A passing rain or snow shower. High in the mid 40s.