Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds today. Windy and unseasonably cold. Highs near 40.

Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Cloudy with light snow in the hills and mountains and a rain snow mix in the valleys. As much as 2-3 inches across the higher terrain, a coating up to an inch or two on grassy surfaces elsewhere. Highs in the lower 40s.