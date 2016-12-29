Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and becoming breezy today with snow moving in. Snow becoming heavy later in the day, especially in Vermont and the Berkshires east into the Pioneer Valley. Snow will mix with rain roughly south of I-90. Highs in the mid 30’s.

Windy with snow ending this evening in New York, overnight in New England. Lows in the upper 20's.

Storm total accumulations:

Central into Northeastern Vermont: 10-15 inches Southern Vermont, Northern Berkshires into Central Massachusetts: 6-12 inches. Northern Catskills and Greater Capital District, north into the Southern Adirondacks: 3-5 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches across the higher terrain. Central and Western Mohawk Valley and in the Southern Catskills, the Taconics, Southernmost Berkshires and Litchfield Hills: 2-4 inches. Mid Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley: up to 1-3 inches Lower Hudson Valley and remainder if interior Southern New England: Little or no accumulation.

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers tomorrow. High in the lower to mid 30's.