Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers today. High in the lower to mid 30's.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20's.

Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow showers during the afternoon tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30's.