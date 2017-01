Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some morning sun, then increasing clouds today with spotty light snow showers. Possibly some light freezing rain or sleet before dark. High in the mid to upper 30's.

Cloudy with spotty light snow showers or freezing rain tonight. Lows in the lower 30's.

Cloudy tomorrow with morning rain showers, then a steadier rain later in the day. Highs in the upper 30's.