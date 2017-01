Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with a few morning showers and some icy spots, then a steadier rain later in the day today. Highs near 40.

Cloudy with rain tonight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30's.

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy tomorrow. Turning colder with scattered afternoon snow showers. Early day highs near 40, then temperatures drop through the 30's in the afternoon.