Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Increasing and thickening clouds today with light snow developing from west to east during the afternoon. Becoming windy. Highs in the lower 30's.

Windy with light snow this evening, mixing with sleet and changing to rain before midnight. Temperatures rise through the 30's.

Most everyone: Dusting to 2"

Southern and Western Adirondacks: 2-4"

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 40's.