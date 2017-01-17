Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Light snow, sleet and freezing rain moving in this morning. Northern New York and New England will see snow into the afternoon while a transition to rain will occur to the south. Along and near I-90 the transition will be slower and freezing rain will hold on a bit longer before the transition to rain. Highs in the mid 30's.

Cloudy with more snow, sleet and rain tonight. Also pockets of freezing rain. Areas of fog Lows in the lower 30's.

Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30's.