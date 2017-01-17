Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 28 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Light snow, sleet and freezing rain moving in this morning.  Northern New York and New England will see snow into the afternoon while a transition to rain will occur to the south. Along and near I-90 the transition will be slower and freezing rain will hold on a bit longer before the transition to rain.  Highs in the mid 30's.

Cloudy with more snow, sleet and rain tonight. Also pockets of freezing rain. Areas of fog  Lows in the lower 30's.

Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tomorrow.  Highs in the upper 30's.

Tags: 
paul caiano
weather

Related Content

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 13, 2017
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, January 13, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 13, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds, windy and turning colder today.  Temperatures starting in the mid to upper
30's, but falling into the 20's by sunset.

Clear and cold tonight.  Lows near 10 above.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow.  Highs in the mid 20's.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 12, 2017
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT

Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 12, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy, breezy and very mild today with showers likely. Also areas of fog.  Highs in the lower 50's.

Evening showers, then mostly cloudy, breezy and dry overnight.  Lows in the mid 30's.

Mostly sunny, windy and colder tomorrow.  Highs in the mid to upper 30's.