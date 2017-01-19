Related Program: 
Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago
Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Morning clouds, fog, and drizzle.  Breaks of sun later in the day. High in the lower 40's.

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog tonight.  Lows in the upper 20's.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. High in the lower 40's.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano 19 hours ago
Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 18, 2017
Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain and snow showers today. Areas of sleet and pockets of freezing rain as well, along with patchy fog.  Highs in the mid to upper 30's.

Cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Areas of fog  Lows near 30.

Morning clouds and fog, then increasing sunshine. High in the lower 40's.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 17, 2017
Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 17, 2017
Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Light snow, sleet and freezing rain moving in this morning.  Northern New York and New England will see snow into the afternoon while a transition to rain will occur to the south. Along and near I-90 the transition will be slower and freezing rain will hold on a bit longer before the transition to rain.  Highs in the mid 30's.

Cloudy with more snow, sleet and rain tonight. Also pockets of freezing rain. Areas of fog  Lows in the lower 30's.

Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tomorrow.  Highs in the upper 30's.