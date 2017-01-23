Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and becoming breezy today with rain showers moving in from the south. A mix with sleet and some snow is likely across the higher terrain. High in the upper 30's.

Cloudy and windy tonight with snow and some sleet in the Adirondacks. Snow, sleet and freezing rain in Vermont, the Catskills and Berkshires. Snow, sleet and rain in most valley locations. And mostly rain with some wet snow in the mid and lower Hudson Valley into Southern New England Lows in the lower 30's.

Snow and sleet totals:

Adirondacks, Central And Northern VT: 5-10"

Southern Vermont, Northern Catskills, Mohawk Valley, I-88 Corridor: 4-7"

Greater Capital District, Taconics, Berkshires: 3-5"

Litchfield Hills, Southern Catskills: 1-3"

Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern New England: Little or no accumulation.

Cloudy and windy with early morning snow and sleet ending as rain and snow showers tomorrow. High in the upper 30's.