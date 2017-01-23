Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago
  • Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and becoming breezy today with rain showers moving in from the south.  A mix with sleet and some snow is likely across the higher terrain. High in the upper 30's.

Cloudy and windy tonight with snow and some sleet in the Adirondacks.  Snow, sleet and freezing rain in Vermont, the Catskills and Berkshires. Snow, sleet and rain in most valley locations. And mostly rain with some wet snow in the mid and lower Hudson Valley into Southern New England  Lows in the lower 30's.

Snow and sleet totals:

Adirondacks, Central And Northern VT: 5-10"

Southern Vermont, Northern Catskills, Mohawk Valley, I-88 Corridor: 4-7"

Greater Capital District, Taconics, Berkshires: 3-5"

Litchfield Hills, Southern Catskills: 1-3"

Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern New England: Little or no accumulation.

Cloudy and windy with early morning snow and sleet ending as rain and snow showers tomorrow. High in the upper 30's.

Tags: 
paul caiano
weather

Related Content

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 20, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Partly sunny at times this morning, then increasing afternoon clouds. High in the lower 40's.

Cloudy with scattered showers and areas of fog tonight.  Lows in the mid 30's.

Morning clouds, then breaks of sun tomorrow. High in the mid to upper 40's.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 19, 2017
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschanel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 19, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Morning clouds, fog, and drizzle.  Breaks of sun later in the day. High in the lower 40's.

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog tonight.  Lows in the upper 20's.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. High in the lower 40's.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 18, 2017
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, January 18, 2017.