Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy with steady early morning snow, sleet and freezing rain winding down with a few rain and snow showers in the middle of the day today. Then, another round of rain and sleet with higher terrain snow possible in the late afternoon. High in the mid 30's.

Additional sleet and snow accumulations will be a coating up to 2 inches in most places with as much as 2-4 inches in the mountains.

Evening precipitation ends, then mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows around 30.

A mix of sun and clouds, breezy and milder tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40's.