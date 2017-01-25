Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit milder today.  Highs in the upper 30's.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers tonight.  Lows in the lower 30's..

Cloudy and becoming breezy with rain and snow showers tomorrow.  Highs near 40.

Tags: 
paul caiano
weather

Related Content

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 24, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy with steady early morning snow, sleet and freezing rain winding down with a few rain and snow showers in the middle of the day today.  Then, another round of rain and sleet with higher terrain snow possible in the late afternoon. High in the mid 30's.

Additional sleet and snow accumulations will be a coating up to 2 inches in most places with as much as 2-4 inches in the mountains.

Evening precipitation ends, then mostly cloudy overnight tonight.  Lows around 30.

A mix of sun and clouds, breezy and milder tomorrow.  Highs in the lower 40's.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Monday, January 23, 2017.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 19, 2017
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jan 23, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and becoming breezy today with rain showers moving in from the south.  A mix with sleet and some snow is likely across the higher terrain. High in the upper 30's.

Cloudy and windy tonight with snow and some sleet in the Adirondacks.  Snow, sleet and freezing rain in Vermont, the Catskills and Berkshires. Snow, sleet and rain in most valley locations. And mostly rain with some wet snow in the mid and lower Hudson Valley into Southern New England  Lows in the lower 30's.

Snow and sleet totals:

Adirondacks, Central And Northern VT: 5-10"

Southern Vermont, Northern Catskills, Mohawk Valley, I-88 Corridor: 4-7"

Greater Capital District, Taconics, Berkshires: 3-5"

Litchfield Hills, Southern Catskills: 1-3"

Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern New England: Little or no accumulation.

Cloudy and windy with early morning snow and sleet ending as rain and snow showers tomorrow. High in the upper 30's.