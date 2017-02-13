Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:
Snow, heavy at times today. Lighter amounts toward the Canadian Border and Great Lakes. Windy and very cold with early highs in the mid 20's, then temperatures fall into the teens this afternoon.
Snowfall accumulations by late Thursday afternoon:
1-3" Western Mohawk Valley Into the Northern Adirondacks and Northern Vermont
3-6" I-88 corridor, Eastern Mohawk Valley, Glens Falls area
5-10" Northern Catskills, Greater Capital District, Central and Southern Vermont
8-14" Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, points east into Southern New England including all of MA and CT
Partly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Lows 0 to 10 above.
Sunshine tomorrow morning, then increasing clouds. Breezy and very cold. Highs in the lower 20's.