Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 4 hours ago
Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers and blowing snow today. Highs in the lower 30's.

Mostly cloudy and breezy this evening with the wind diminishing overnight tonight.  Low in the mid to upper teens.

Some morning sun, then increasing clouds tomorrow.  Highs in the lower 30's. 

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 10, 2017
Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, February 10, 2017.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 9, 2017
Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for  Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 9, 2017
Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Snow, heavy at times today. Lighter amounts toward the Canadian Border and Great Lakes. Windy and very cold with early highs in the mid 20's, then temperatures fall into the teens this afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations by late Thursday afternoon:

1-3" Western Mohawk Valley Into the Northern Adirondacks and Northern Vermont
3-6" I-88 corridor, Eastern Mohawk Valley, Glens Falls area
5-10" Northern Catskills, Greater Capital District, Central and Southern Vermont
8-14" Southern Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, points east into Southern New England including all of MA and CT

Partly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Lows 0 to 10 above.

Sunshine tomorrow morning, then increasing clouds.  Breezy and very cold. Highs in the lower 20's.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 8, 2017
Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, February 8, 2017.  