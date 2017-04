Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with scattered showers and some fog and drizzle this morning. Possibly some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon, mostly toward Central New York. Highs in the lower 60's.

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 50's.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow in New England, with more sun west in the Mohawk Valley and Western Catskills. Highs in the mid 60's east, to the mid 70's west.