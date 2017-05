Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Rain tomorrow. Breezy and cool with the chance of a thunderstorm late in the day. Highs in the mid 50's.

More rain and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50's.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder tomorrow with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs near 70.