Related Program: Morning Edition Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 7/11/18 By Paul Caiano • 8 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:27 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny with low humidity today. Highs in the lower 80s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the lower 80s. Tags: weathermorning forecastpaul caianoTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.