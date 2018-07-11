Related Program: 
Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 7/11/18

By Paul Caiano
  Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:    

Mostly sunny with low humidity today.  Highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly clear tonight.  Lows in the 50s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow.  Highs in the lower 80s.

