Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of hazy sun and clouds, hot and humid today. Highs in the upper 80's to around 90.

Partly cloudy and muggy tonight with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60's.

A mix of hazy sun and clouds, very warm and humid tomorrow with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80's.