Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler today. Highs in the lower 70's. Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the mid 40's. Sunshine followed by increasing clouds tomorrow. High in the mid 60's.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Sep 27, 2017

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of hazy sun and clouds, very warm and humid today with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80's. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm tonight. Lows near 60. Increasing sunshine, breezy and much cooler tomorrow. Highs in the lower 70's.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Sep 26, 2017

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of hazy sun and clouds, hot and humid today. Highs in the upper 80's to around 90. Partly cloudy and muggy tonight with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60's. A mix of hazy sun and clouds, very warm and humid tomorrow with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80's.