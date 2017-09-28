Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of hazy sun and clouds, very warm and humid today with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80's.

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm tonight. Lows near 60.

Increasing sunshine, breezy and much cooler tomorrow. Highs in the lower 70's.