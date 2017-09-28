Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago
  • Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler today. Highs in the lower 70's.

Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the mid 40's.

Sunshine followed by increasing clouds tomorrow. High in the mid 60's.

Tags: 
weather
forecast

Related Content

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Sep 27, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of hazy sun and clouds, very warm and humid today with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80's.

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm tonight. Lows near 60.

Increasing sunshine, breezy and much cooler tomorrow. Highs in the lower 70's.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Sep 26, 2017
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of hazy sun and clouds, hot and humid today. Highs in the upper 80's to around 90.

Partly cloudy and muggy tonight with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60's.

A mix of hazy sun and clouds, very warm and humid tomorrow with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80's.