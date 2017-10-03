Related Program: 
Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 11 minutes ago
Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Sunny and milder today. High in the mid 70's.

Clear and seasonably cool tonight. Low near 50.

Sunshine tomorrow, giving way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. High in the upper 70's.

