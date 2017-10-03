Related Program: Morning Edition Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 11 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:41 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunny and milder today. High in the mid 70's. Clear and seasonably cool tonight. Low near 50. Sunshine tomorrow, giving way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. High in the upper 70's. Tags: paul caianoweatherTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • 18 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 4:54 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Monday, October 2, 2017. Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Oct 2, 2017 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:06 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunny and pleasant today. High near 70. Clear and cool tonight. Low in the 40's. Sunny and comfortably warm tomorrow. High in the mid 70's. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Sep 29, 2017 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:35 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, September 29, 2017. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Sep 28, 2017 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:40 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, September 28, 2017.