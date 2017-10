Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain, heavy at times today. Warm, breezy and tropical. Highs in the lower 70's.

Steady rain ending early this evening, then a few showers possible tonight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60's.

Some morning clouds, then increasing sunshine tomorrow. High in the mid 70's.