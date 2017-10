Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some morning clouds, then increasing sunshine tomorrow. High in the mid 70's.

Some morning clouds, then increasing sunshine today. High in the mid 70's.

Clear early, then increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the lower 50's.

Some sun early, then increasing clouds tomorrow. A chance of showers by the end of the day. High in the mid 60's.