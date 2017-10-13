Related Program: Morning Edition Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 13 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:41 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. High in the mid 60's. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 50's. A mix of clouds and sun tomorrow. High in the lower 70's. Tags: weatherforecastTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Oct 12, 2017 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:55 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Morning clouds, then increasing sunshine today. High in the lower 60's. Mostly clear tonight with areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30's to around 40.A mix of clouds and sun tomorrow. High in the lower to mid 60's. Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Oct 11, 2017 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:53 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Some sun this morning, then increasing clouds. A chance of showers by the end of the day. High in the mid 60's. Cloudy with rain likely tonight. Also areas of fog Lows in the upper 40's. Some morning clouds, then increasing sunshine tomorrow. High in the lower to mid 60's.