Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy with light snow in the hills and mountains and a rain snow mix in the valleys. As much as 1-3 inches across the higher terrain, a coating up to an inch or two on grassy surfaces elsewhere. Highs in the lower 40s.

Evening snow showers, then partly cloudy and breezy overnight. lows near 30.

A mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s.