Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Lows averaging near 40.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tomorrow. Highs in the 30s closer to the Canadian border, in the 40's along I-90, and in the 50s and 60s From the Catskills to the mid Hudson Valley and Southern New England and points south.