MGM Begins Push To Hire Thousands For Springfield Casino

The largest mass hiring process in recent western Massachusetts history is underway.

MGM announced Monday the addition of more than 1,000 jobs to its employment website, bringing to about 2,400 the number of positions to fill at the Springfield casino that is scheduled to open in September.

Wanda Gispert, MGM’s regional vice president of workforce development, said for months now the company has gone around to schools, community centers, and even churches to promote casino jobs.

" There are jobs available in all areas, but training is now. This is when you need to be in a program," said Gispert.

MGM is planning to train hundreds of would-be dealers at a new gaming school in downtown Springfield and has supported culinary and hospitality programs at local colleges in an effort to development the workforce for the new casino industry.