MGM Casino Construction At Halfway Point

Construction of the first casino in western Massachusetts, the MGM Springfield, has reached the halfway point.

With 18 months of work finished and an estimated 18 months of construction to go on the $950 million casino complex, city officials Thursday described the progress as “excellent.”

Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy said September 2018 remains the target for opening the casino.

"All projections are September '18 at the latest," he said.

Kennedy released a report from a Chicago-based consultant who works for the city that said MGM has so-far lived up to and, in some cases, exceeded the requirements for the casino project that are spelled out in the host community agreement with Springfield.

MGM has promised to create a least 3,000 jobs at the casino.