MGM Will Offer Free Parking For All In Downtown Springfield

The casino opening in Massachusetts next month will have free parking for both patrons and the general public.

In response to a question from the Springfield Republican newspaper, a spokesman for MGM Springfield said the 3,400 space parking garage will be free for everyone to use.

The construction of the casino on three city blocks resulted in the loss of 500 parking spaces. It was a hardship for patients of the medical clinic right across Main Street from the casino, according to Caring Health CEO Tania Barber.

"A lot of our patients were not keeping their appointments," Barber said in an interview in January 2017. " They did not want to deal with not having a place to park."

State casino regulators authorized funds for temporary valet parking for affected businesses.

The casino is scheduled to open August 24th.